Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.4% to US$17.00 in the week after its latest yearly results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$436m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Physicians Realty Trust surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.32 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:DOC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust are now predicting revenues of US$457.9m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 5.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 12% to US$0.35. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$456.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.36 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$19.82. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Physicians Realty Trust at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$16.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Physicians Realty Trust shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Physicians Realty Trust's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.0% increase next year well below the historical 18%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 196 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Physicians Realty Trust is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Physicians Realty Trust. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Physicians Realty Trust going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Physicians Realty Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

