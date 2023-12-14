Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.45, changing hands as high as $13.65 per share. Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.52 per share, with $16.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.60.

