Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.79, changing hands as high as $17.84 per share. Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.07 per share, with $19.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.75.

