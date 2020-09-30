Dividends
Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that DOC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.87, the dividend yield is 5.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOC was $17.87, representing a -14% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.78 and a 62.31% increase over the 52 week low of $11.01.

DOC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). DOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports DOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.87%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DOC as a top-10 holding:

  • IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)
  • Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWV with an increase of 13.54% over the last 100 days. ROOF has the highest percent weighting of DOC at 3.8%.

