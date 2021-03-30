Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that DOC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.9, the dividend yield is 5.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOC was $17.9, representing a -11.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.13 and a 45.17% increase over the 52 week low of $12.33.

DOC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). DOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports DOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.19%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOC as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 39.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DOC at 0.03%.

