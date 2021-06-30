Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DOC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that DOC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.64, the dividend yield is 4.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DOC was $18.64, representing a -7.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.13 and a 13.52% increase over the 52 week low of $16.42.

DOC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). DOC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.31. Zacks Investment Research reports DOC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.29%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DOC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DOC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DOC as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (DOC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 15.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DOC at 0.03%.

