Physicians Realty Trust About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DOC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/22, Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 1/18/22. As a percentage of DOC's recent stock price of $19.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Physicians Realty Trust to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when DOC shares open for trading on 1/3/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DOC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.57 per share, with $19.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.05.

In Thursday trading, Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

