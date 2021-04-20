Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL) Hits a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF PALL is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high, up roughly 60.15% from its 52-week low of $165.10/share.

But does it have more gains in store? Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

PALL in Focus

PALL reflects the performance of the price of palladium, less Trust's expenses. The shares are designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in physical palladium. PALL charges 60 basis points in fee per year and has AUM of $428.5 million.

Why the Move?

Palladium has been seeing strong demand in the manufacturing of industrial products. The metal is used for catalytic converters in gasoline-powered cars. Meanwhile, the markets have been long grappling with a supply crunch of palladium.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems PALL might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 43.26.

