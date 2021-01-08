PHYS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (Symbol: PHYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.62, changing hands as low as $14.46 per share. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHYS's low point in its 52 week range is $11.18 per share, with $16.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.55.

