Is PHX Minerals (PHX) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PHX Minerals (PHX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PHX Minerals is one of 246 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHX Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHX's full-year earnings has moved 42.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PHX has returned about 5.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 1.7% on average. As we can see, PHX Minerals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, PNM Resources (TXNM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.4%.

In PNM Resources' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PHX Minerals belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.5% this year, meaning that PHX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PNM Resources, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #180. The industry has moved +31.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track PHX Minerals and PNM Resources. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

