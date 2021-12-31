PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.015

PHX Minerals Inc.'s (NYSE:PHX) dividend will be increasing to US$0.015 on 3rd of March. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. PHX Minerals' stock price has reduced by 34% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

PHX Minerals Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Even in the absence of profits, PHX Minerals is paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 36.0%, so this could continue over the next year. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:PHX Historic Dividend December 31st 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.14 to US$0.06. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.1% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though PHX Minerals' EPS has declined at around 36% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

We'd also point out that PHX Minerals has issued stock equal to 54% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We're Not Big Fans Of PHX Minerals' Dividend

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, PHX Minerals has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

