PHX Minerals' (NYSE:PHX) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

PHX Minerals Inc.'s (NYSE:PHX) dividend will be increasing to US$0.015 on 3rd of March. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.0% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

PHX Minerals' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Despite not generating a profit, PHX Minerals is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 36.0% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

NYSE:PHX Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.14 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.06. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 8.1% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. PHX Minerals' EPS has fallen by approximately 36% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 54% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

We're Not Big Fans Of PHX Minerals' Dividend

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for PHX Minerals you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

