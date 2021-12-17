PHX Minerals' (NYSE:PHX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of March to US$0.015. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.0%, which is below the industry average.

PHX Minerals Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Even though PHX Minerals is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 36.0% based on recent performance. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:PHX Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.14 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.04. This works out to a decline of approximately 71% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though PHX Minerals' EPS has declined at around 36% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 54% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We're Not Big Fans Of PHX Minerals' Dividend

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for PHX Minerals (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

