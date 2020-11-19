PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Dividends
PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PHX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.69, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHX was $1.69, representing a -87.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.71 and a 24.43% increase over the 52 week low of $1.36.

PHX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). PHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.66. Zacks Investment Research reports PHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -104%, compared to an industry average of -18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

