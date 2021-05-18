PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PHX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.92, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHX was $2.92, representing a -46.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.43 and a 114.99% increase over the 52 week low of $1.36.

PHX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). PHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PHX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

