PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PHX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PHX was $3.52, representing a -48.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.89 and a 159.17% increase over the 52 week low of $1.36.

PHX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports PHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -120%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

