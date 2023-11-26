PHX Energy Services (PHXHF) Price Target Increased by 13.94% to 7.42

The average one-year price target for PHX Energy Services (OTC:PHXHF) has been revised to 7.42 / share. This is an increase of 13.94% from the prior estimate of 6.51 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.94 to a high of 9.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from the latest reported closing price of 6.52 / share.

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in PHX Energy Services. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHXHF is 0.02%, an increase of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 1,900K shares.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHXHF by 5.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 164K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 138K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHXHF by 0.51% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 129K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 41K shares. No change in the last quarter.

