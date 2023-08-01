PHX Energy Services (PHXHF) Price Target Decreased by 16.05% to 6.58

The average one-year price target for PHX Energy Services (OTC:PHXHF) has been revised to 6.58 / share. This is an decrease of 16.05% from the prior estimate of 7.84 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.07 to a high of 7.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from the latest reported closing price of 5.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in PHX Energy Services. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHXHF is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 4,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 2,188K shares.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,194K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHXHF by 12.78% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 164K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHXHF by 9.12% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 129K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHXHF by 9.39% over the last quarter.

