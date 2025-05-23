Phunware Unveils New AI Features at HITEC 2025 to Enhance Mobile Guest Engagement in Hospitality

Phunware will reveal new AI features at HITEC 2025, enhancing mobile guest engagement for the hospitality industry.

Phunware, Inc. will present its latest mobile hospitality solutions and AI features at the 2025 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC) from June 16–19 in Indianapolis. Booth #2233 will showcase how Phunware's platform enhances guest experiences and generates new revenue opportunities for hotels through intuitive features like property-wide navigation and real-time offers. The company's executives will also participate in a panel discussion on next-generation mobile apps, highlighting how these technologies improve guest engagement and service adoption. Phunware aims to empower hoteliers with seamless and personalized mobile experiences, bridging digital and physical interactions to foster loyalty and growth in the hospitality sector.

Phunware is set to unveil new AI features for its mobile hospitality solution, which positions the company as an innovator in enhancing guest engagement and operational efficiency in the hospitality industry.

The company's participation in the prestigious HITEC conference demonstrates its commitment to industry leadership and provides a platform for showcasing its technology to potential clients and partners.

Phunware's solution offers property-wide navigation and real-time services, which could significantly enhance the customer experience and lead to increased adoption of ancillary services, driving revenue growth for hotel partners.

The press release highlights Phunware's emphasis on delivering personalized and immersive mobile experiences, aligning with current trends in digital engagement and customer expectations in the hospitality sector.

The mention of forward-looking statements may indicate a lack of certainty around future performance, potentially raising concerns for investors regarding the company’s ability to deliver on its promises.

The need to showcase new AI features at an industry event could imply that the company is trying to catch up with competitors or address a perceived lag in innovation.

The focus on new features and revenue opportunities may suggest that the current offerings are not meeting market expectations or client needs as effectively as desired.

What new features will Phunware unveil at HITEC 2025?

Phunware will showcase AI features designed to enhance mobile hospitality solutions for streamlined guest interactions.

How does Phunware's solution improve guest experiences?

The solution offers intuitive UX, real-time wayfinding, and personalized messaging, driving deeper engagement and operational efficiency.

When and where is HITEC 2025 taking place?

HITEC 2025 occurs from June 16–19 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

How can attendees connect with Phunware during HITEC?

Attendees can visit Booth #2233 and book a meeting with Phunware's team to explore their hospitality solutions.

What is Phunware’s mission in mobile engagement?

Phunware aims to deliver immersive, personalized mobile experiences that foster loyalty, growth, and revenue generation.

Full Release





Phunware to Debut Hospitality AI Features to Streamline Mobile Interactions; Joins Industry Leaders in Discussing How Next-Gen Apps Are Redefining Guest Engagement







AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leading provider of mobile-first engagement solutions for the hospitality industry, today announced its participation in the





2025 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®)





, taking place June 16–19 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.





At Booth #2233, Phunware will showcase its mobile hospitality solution and unveil its newest AI features. Executives and product experts will be on-site to demonstrate how Phunware’s solution is transforming guest experiences while unlocking new revenue opportunities for hospitality leaders.





Phunware's team will also join a discussion about next-generation mobile apps at the Exhibit Hall on Tutorial Stage A on Wednesday, June 18. Phunware will demonstrate how intuitive UX, in-app services, real-time wayfinding, and AI-driven features enhance guest discovery across the resort experience—driving deeper engagement, increased revenue, and greater adoption of ancillary services. More details to follow.





Phunware’s mobile hospitality solution empowers hoteliers to deliver seamless, intuitive, and personalized guest experiences. With features like property-wide navigation, real-time offers, and targeted messaging, it helps brands boost operational efficiency and drive ancillary revenue, all while staying aligned with brand standards and existing systems.





Attendees can explore Phunware’s hospitality solution, test-drive the new AI features, and learn how top properties are transforming mobile engagement into revenue-generating, 5-star experiences.









Book a meeting here





to connect with Phunware’s team during the event.





For additional information on HITEC program, visit





here





.







About Phunware







Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) envisions a world where every organization can deliver immersive, personalized mobile experiences that drive real-world action, loyalty, and growth. We aim to be the leading provider of integrated software solutions enabling smarter engagement through data-driven insights and seamless mobile platforms. We are bridging digital and physical touchpoints to shape the future of mobile engagement.





Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience so customers can drive deeper engagement, automate key functions, and deliver compelling, on-brand experiences.





For more information on Phunware, please visit





www.phunware.com





.







Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the adoption and impact of emerging technologies and their use across mobile engagement platforms.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact:







Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235









PHUN@mzgroup.us













www.mzgroup.us











Phunware Media Contact:







Joe McGurk, Managing Director





917-259-6895









PHUN@mzgroup.us







