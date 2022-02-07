Phunware Surges On Strategic Political Tie-up With Campaign Nucleus

(RTTNews) - Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) shares are gaining more than 21 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced a strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus. The tie-up is expected to help enhance the Smart Advocacy solution on mobile and to extend capabilities in support of Tech-enabled politics.

Currently, shares are at 3.07, up 21.07 percent from the previous close of $2.54 on a volume of 40,216,287. The shares have traded in a range of $0.82-$24.04 on average volume of 17,520,403.

