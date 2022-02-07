Markets
PHUN

Phunware Surges On Strategic Political Tie-up With Campaign Nucleus

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) shares are gaining more than 21 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced a strategic political partnership with Campaign Nucleus. The tie-up is expected to help enhance the Smart Advocacy solution on mobile and to extend capabilities in support of Tech-enabled politics.

Currently, shares are at 3.07, up 21.07 percent from the previous close of $2.54 on a volume of 40,216,287. The shares have traded in a range of $0.82-$24.04 on average volume of 17,520,403.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PHUN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular