Phunware Stocks On Rally Mode

(RTTNews) - Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Monday morning trade continuing a surge since July 6. The surge of Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) today morning might have an impact on Phunware, a mobile software and blockchain company, that previously supported Trump Campaign.

Currently, shares are trading at $1.40, up 15.51 percent from the previous close of $1.22 on a volume of 21,910,326.

