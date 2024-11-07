Phunware reports Q3 EPS (25c), consensus (26c)

Reports Q3 revenue $ $665K, consensus $1.31M…Phunware (PHUN) Interim CEO Stephen Chen commented, “As we look ahead, Phunware’s future direction is centered on innovation that empowers both enterprises and public sector entities to navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence and security. We are committed to helping companies and federal agencies unlock the potential of AI in ways that support their operational goals while safeguarding their proprietary data. Our secure, localized AI frameworks will give our partners the tools to apply generative AI without compromising control over sensitive information. This approach reflects our dedication to being a trusted ally across corporate and federal landscapes, enabling sectors from healthcare and finance to national security to leverage advanced capabilities that meet the highest standards of security and compliance.”Our expanded focus includes developing and delivering AI-driven platforms that make real-time, on-demand coordination and engagement accessible to organizations of all sizes, allowing them to scale their efforts and achieve targeted outcomes efficiently. Phunware’s commitment aligns with our broader vision of supporting secure and transformative digital solutions that meet the unique needs of government and corporate clients alike. In the coming years, Phunware will continue to lead with data integrity, operational excellence, and customer-centricity, empowering our partners to achieve sustainable success in an era where digital trust is paramount. Lastly, our CFO, Troy Reisner, has made the decision step down from his position and depart Phunware by November 30, 2024. I would like to thank Troy for his service to Phunware and acknowledge his pivotal role in leading the financial side of our Company, including our capital markets programs, during his tenure and we wish him the best,” Mr. Chen concluded.

