Phunware (PHUN) Price Target Increased by 11.29% to 0.88

The average one-year price target for Phunware (NasdaqCM:PHUN) has been revised to 0.88 / share. This is an increase of 11.29% from the prior estimate of 0.79 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.45 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 364.25% from the latest reported closing price of 0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phunware. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHUN is 0.01%, an increase of 7,471.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 118.06% to 20,030K shares. The put/call ratio of PHUN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sabby Management holds 10,007K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,925K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,225K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 988K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 841K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Phunware Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phunware, Inc. , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month.

