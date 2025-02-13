Phunware, Inc. Appoints Jeremy Krol as Chief Operating Officer

Phunware appoints Jeremy Krol as COO to enhance operations and drive scalable growth.

Phunware, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jeremy Krol as Chief Operating Officer effective February 10, 2025. Krol, who joined the company in June 2024 as Fractional COO, brings over 20 years of experience in engineering, finance, and technology startups. He will focus on enhancing business scalability and alignment with strategic objectives. CEO Stephen Chen praised Krol for his analytical thinking and leadership skills. Krol aims to address complex challenges with clear action steps while fostering collaboration within the organization. His prior experience includes optimizing operations for tech startups and small businesses. Phunware specializes in mobile app solutions and is looking to expand its offerings through generative AI technologies and other innovative initiatives.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Jeremy Krol as COO signals strong leadership continuity and strategic alignment for Phunware, utilizing his extensive experience in managing operations and technology startups.

Mr. Krol’s focus on operational scalability and team empowerment may enhance Phunware's internal efficiency and responsiveness to market demands.

The press release highlights Phunware's commitment to integrating emerging technologies, such as Generative AI, which may position the company favorably in the evolving mobile app landscape.

Phunware's proactive approach in reintroducing its digital asset ecosystem indicates a potential for innovation and growth in new market segments.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of Jeremy Krol as COO may indicate a lack of continuity within the company's leadership, as he was only recently appointed as Fractional COO before this promotion.

The emphasis on Krol’s background with startups and small-to-medium businesses could suggest that Phunware is still in a stage of significant operational and strategic transition rather than established growth.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements, which implies there may be inherent risks and uncertainties related to the company's future performance, potentially indicating instability.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new COO of Phunware?

Jeremy Krol has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Phunware, effective February 10, 2025.

What experience does Jeremy Krol bring to Phunware?

Jeremy Krol brings over 20 years of experience in engineering, finance, and technology startups.

What will Jeremy Krol oversee as COO?

Jeremy Krol will oversee Phunware’s operations to ensure scalability and alignment with business objectives.

How did Stephen Chen describe Jeremy Krol's leadership style?

Stephen Chen described Jeremy Krol as a strategic operator with intuitive leadership and strong problem-solving skills.

What is Phunware's mission in mobile technology?

Phunware's mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the adoption of its mobile technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$PHUN Insider Trading Activity

$PHUN insiders have traded $PHUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAHUL MEWAWALLA sold 29,595 shares for an estimated $152,414

$PHUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $PHUN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), a leader in enterprise cloud solutions for mobile applications, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Krol as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective February 10, 2025. Mr. Krol, who joined Phunware in June 2024 and most recently held the position of Fractional COO, brings more than 20 years of experience with a background in engineering, finance, and technology startups. He will oversee the Company’s operations to ensure the business is scalable and aligned with objectives that drive meaningful impact.





“Jeremy is a strategic operator who blends sharp analytical thinking with intuitive leadership,” said Stephen Chen, CEO of Phunware. “He has a natural talent for problem-solving, system optimization, and team empowerment. He is a major asset to Phunware and will be an integral part of the Phunware team moving forward.”





Mr. Krol has spent his career optimizing business operations, integrating technology with market needs, and leading high-performing teams through complex transitions. He excels at bringing structure to ambiguity, leveraging proven frameworks like the Entrepreneurial Operating System to instill operational rigor while maintaining adaptability in a fast-moving industry.









“I am looking forward to my increased leadership role with Phunware. I aim to distill complex challenges into clear, actionable steps to foster collaboration and momentum within the organization,” said Mr. Krol. “I feel that my ability to bridge strategy with people will prove to be beneficial for the Company.”









Prior to Phunware, Jeremy worked extensively with tech startups and SMBs, guiding them through scaling challenges, refining go-to-market strategies, and developing resilient business models. His leadership style is grounded in curiosity, pragmatism, and a commitment to building strong, accountable teams. Whether navigating market shifts or refining internal processes, Jeremy is dedicated to driving Phunware’s continued evolution and expansion into new verticals.







About Phunware







Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.





Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through its new Generative AI platform, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.





For more information on Phunware, please visit





www.phunware.com





. To better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware’s mobile app technologies, visit







ai.phunware.com













Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the adoption and impact of emerging technologies and their use across mobile engagement platforms.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact:







Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235









PHUN@mzgroup.us













www.mzgroup.us











Phunware Media Contact:







Joe McGurk, Managing Director





917-259-6895









PHUN@mzgroup.us







