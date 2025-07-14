Phunware, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes: Jeremy Krol as Interim CEO and Rahul Mewawalla as Executive Chairman and Chief AI Architect

Phunware announces Jeremy Krol as Interim CEO and Rahul Mewawalla as Executive Chairman and Chief AI Architect.

Quiver AI Summary

Phunware, Inc. has announced a leadership transition effective immediately, appointing Jeremy Krol as Interim Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Stephen Chen. Krol brings extensive experience in business operations and has previously served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Rahul Mewawalla, a current board member, has been appointed as Executive Chairman and Chief AI Architect, where he'll focus on the company's strategic initiatives and artificial intelligence priorities. The board expresses confidence that this new leadership structure will enhance innovation and support Phunware's growth trajectory. Phunware specializes in mobile app solutions and is currently developing a Generative AI platform to expand its offerings and improve mobile engagement.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Jeremy Krol as Interim CEO demonstrates the company's commitment to continuity and operational expertise, as Krol has a strong background in optimizing business operations.

Rahul Mewawalla's dual role as Executive Chairman and Chief AI Architect positions the company strategically to enhance its focus on artificial intelligence, which is crucial for its technological advancements and competitive edge.

The leadership update reflects the company's proactive approach to strengthening its management team, indicating a focus on strategic growth and innovation.

The announcement of a new Generative AI platform signifies Phunware's intent to expand its software offerings and potentially increase market share in mobile app solutions.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of an Interim CEO could indicate instability or lack of confidence in existing leadership.



Replacement of the CEO suggests potential leadership issues or challenges within the company.



Dependence on an interim leader may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's strategic direction and governance.

FAQ

Who is the new Interim CEO of Phunware?

Mr. Jeremy Krol has been appointed as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Phunware.

What role does Rahul Mewawalla hold at Phunware?

Rahul Mewawalla serves as Executive Chairman and Chief AI Architect at Phunware.

What is the focus of Phunware under new leadership?

Phunware aims to enhance innovation and strengthen its leadership in artificial intelligence and mobile solutions.

What experience does Jeremy Krol bring to Phunware?

Jeremy Krol has extensive experience optimizing business operations and leading teams through complex transitions.

How does Phunware plan to utilize generative AI technology?

Phunware is developing a Generative AI platform to enhance its mobile app solutions and engagement capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PHUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $PHUN stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PHUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHUN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Ascendiant Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PHUN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PHUN forecast page.

$PHUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PHUN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PHUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Woo from Ascendiant Capital set a target price of $12.5 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $3.0 on 03/24/2025

Full Release





Jeremy Krol Appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer and









Rahul Mewawalla Appointed as Executive Chairman and Chief AI Architect







AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or the “Company”), today announced a leadership update, effective immediately. The Board has appointed Mr. Jeremy Krol, the Company’s current Chief Operating Officer, as its new Interim CEO, effective today, replacing Mr. Stephen Chen. Mr. Krol has spent his career optimizing business operations, integrating technology with market needs, and leading high-performing teams through complex transitions. He has served as the Company’s fractional Chief Operating Officer from June 2024 to February 2025, at which time he joined the Company in a full-time capacity as Chief Operating Officer. From 2019 to 2024, Mr. Krol served as a startup advisor for Platform Calgary, which is a technology accelerator hub for technology startups.





In addition, the Company has appointed Mr. Rahul Mewawalla, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, as the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Architect. In this dual role, Mr. Mewawalla as Executive Chairman will focus on working along with the Company’s interim CEO on high-priority strategic and operational matters and as Chief AI Architect, on advancing the Company’s artificial intelligence priorities and overall AI enterprise activities.





Mr. Mewawalla is a technology, digital, product, and business leader with extensive strategic and operational leadership experience with enterprise and consumer companies across artificial intelligence, computing, technology, internet, telecom, financial services, and digital markets. He has served as a Nasdaq-listed public company chairman, public company CEO, public company President, EVP of platforms and technology businesses, and has held leadership positions at a number of global technology companies such as Yahoo, Nokia, and General Electric Company. Mr. Mewawalla is a frequent speaker and panelist at global artificial intelligence (AI) summits and a regular author on AI and accelerated computing in publications such as Forbes and Fast Company.





“We are confident that with Jeremy as interim CEO and Rahul as Executive Chairman and as Chief AI Architect, advancing our AI priorities, the Company is well positioned for enhanced innovation and continued growth,” said Elliot Han, Chair of the Compensation Committee and Quyen Du, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, on behalf of the Company’s Board of Directors.





These updates reflect the Company’s continued commitment to strengthening its leadership team, advancing its capabilities, and accelerating execution of the Company’s long-term vision and strategic goals.







About Phunware







Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.





Phunware’s mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through a new Generative AI platform which is in development, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and focus on serving its enterprise customers and partners.





For more information on Phunware, please visit



www.phunware.com



. To better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware’s mobile app technologies, visit



ai.phunware.com



.







Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the adoption and impact of emerging technologies and their use across mobile engagement platforms.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact:







Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President





MZ Group - MZ North America





949-491-8235







PHUN@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us









Phunware Media Contact:







Joe McGurk, Managing Director





917-259-6895







PHUN@mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.