PHUNWARE Earnings Preview: Recent $PHUN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PHUNWARE ($PHUN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $947,243 and earnings of -$0.19 per share.

PHUNWARE Insider Trading Activity

PHUNWARE insiders have traded $PHUN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAHUL MEWAWALLA sold 29,595 shares for an estimated $152,414

PHUNWARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of PHUNWARE stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PHUNWARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHUN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.