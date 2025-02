(RTTNews) - Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) Thursday announced that it has named Jeremy Krol as Chief Operating Officer, effective February 10.

Previously, Krol worked with tech startups and SMBs, specializing in business scaling and market strategy.

PHUN is currently trading at $3.79 up 1.88 percent or $0.056 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.