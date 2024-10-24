News & Insights

Phunware Announces Leadership Changes and Strategic Shift

October 24, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

The latest update is out from Phunware ( (PHUN) ).

Phunware, Inc. has announced the resignation of CEO Michael Snavely and appointed Stephen Chen as the interim CEO, signaling a strategic shift towards leveraging generative AI and cloud-based services to boost growth. This transition comes at a critical time as Phunware aims to enhance its engagement in digital and AI-driven technologies, promising exciting opportunities for shareholders and stakeholders in the evolving tech landscape. Investors keen on tech stocks should watch how these leadership changes impact Phunware’s market position and growth trajectory.

