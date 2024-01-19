News & Insights

Phunware Announces $5.6 Mln Registered Direct Offering Of Common Stock

January 19, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Phunware, Inc. (PHUN) announced on Friday that it has reached a definitive agreement to issue and sell around 56 million common stock shares (or pre-funded warrants instead) at $0.10 per share. Following the news, the shares slipped 16% in the pre-market trading.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $5.6 million.

The offering is expected to close on or around January 23, 2024.

Roth Capital Partners is the sole placement agent for the offering.

Phunware plans to use the net proceeds from the sale to support its working capital and other general corporate purposes, including expanding its product initiatives.

In the pre-market activity, HOTH is down 16.68%, to $0.20 on the Nasdaq.

