Phreesia (PHR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Phreesia (PHR) reported $102.12 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19%. EPS of -$0.31 for the same period compares to -$0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.37, the EPS surprise was +16.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Phreesia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average healthcare services Clients : 4,169 compared to the 4,159 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4,169 compared to the 4,159 average estimate based on three analysts. Patient payment volume : $1.09 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Average revenue per healthcare services client : $17.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.20 million.

: $17.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.20 million. Revenus- Subscription and related services : $48.61 million compared to the $47.93 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.7% year over year.

: $48.61 million compared to the $47.93 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.7% year over year. Revenus- Network solutions : $28.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%.

: $28.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%. Revenus- Payment processing fees : $25.30 million compared to the $25.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.

Shares of Phreesia have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)

