Phreesia (PHR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia (PHR) to post quarterly loss of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 45.6%. Revenues are expected to be $102.05 million, up 18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Phreesia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenus- Subscription and related services' to reach $47.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenus- Network solutions' will reach $28.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenus- Payment processing fees' stands at $25.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average healthcare services Clients' should come in at 4,159. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,445 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Patient payment volume' should arrive at $1.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $989 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average revenue per healthcare services client' at $18.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.27 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Phreesia here>>>



Shares of Phreesia have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PHR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.