Phreesia (PHR) Price Target Decreased by 39.88% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has been revised to $17.34 / share. This is a decrease of 39.88% from the prior estimate of $28.84 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.17% from the latest reported closing price of $8.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia. This is an decrease of 250 owner(s) or 51.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHR is 0.06%, an increase of 69.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.38% to 53,701K shares. The put/call ratio of PHR is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 2,852K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,135K shares , representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 36.47% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,472K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares , representing a decrease of 57.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 54.77% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,000K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing an increase of 22.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,999K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing an increase of 44.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 1,876K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664K shares , representing an increase of 11.26%.

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