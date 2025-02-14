Phreesia (PHR) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Phreesia PHR shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $30.01. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Phreesia recorded a strong price increase driven by optimism surrounding the recent news of Sally Thayer - Vice President of Product Management, named to The Software Report’s list of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Software of 2024. This marks the seventh consecutive year a female leader from Phreesia has been named to the list.

This developer of health care software is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +66.1%. Revenues are expected to be $108.91 million, up 14.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Phreesia, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PHR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Phreesia belongs to the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry. Another stock from the same industry, Pulmonx Corporation LUNG, closed the last trading session 5.3% higher at $7.38. Over the past month, LUNG has returned 4.3%.

Pulmonx's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.43. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -19.4%. Pulmonx currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

