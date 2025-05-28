Phreesia Narrows Net Loss, Raises EBITDA Forecast For Fiscal 2026

(RTTNews) - Phreesia, Inc. (PHR), a healthcare company, reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, demonstrating improved profitability and cash flow. The results cover the three months ended April 30, 2025.

Q1 Financial Highlights-

Total revenue rose 15 percent year-over-year to $115.9 million, compared to the total revenue of $101.2 million in the same period last year, driven by higher adoption across its client base.

The average number of healthcare services clients or AHSCs grew 9 percent year-over-year to 4,411.

Revenue per AHSC climbed 6 percent to $26.3 million.

Net loss narrowed significantly to $3.9 million or $0.07 per share, down from a loss of $19.7 million or $0.35 per share in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $20.8 million, compared to $4.1 million a year ago.

Free cash flow turned positive at $7.5 million, versus negative $6.2 million last year.

Outlook for Fiscal 2026:

Phreesia reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $472 million to $482 million, compared to the full year revenue of $$356.3 million in 2024 and raised its Adjusted EBITDA forecast to a range of $85 million to $90 million, up from the previous $78 million to $88 million range, compare to the Adjusted EBITDA was negative $35.4 million in fiscal year 2024.

It also expects to reach approximately 4,500 AHSCs by fiscal year-end and anticipates continued increases in revenue per AHSC.

The company's healthy cash position and available credit provide flexibility to support ongoing growth and investment plans, according to management.

Cash position:

The company ended the quarter with $90.9 million in cash and no borrowings under its credit facility.

Currently, PHR is trading at $23.64, down by 5.24 percent on the New York Stock exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.