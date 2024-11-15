Phreesia falls -17.3%

Phreesia (PHR) is down -17.3%, or -$3.62 to $17.38.
- Phreesia falls -10.9%
- Phreesia collaborates with Ad Council for public healh campaigns
- Phreesia secures new contract with CMS Innovation Center
