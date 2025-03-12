PHREESIA Earnings Results: $PHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

PHREESIA ($PHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.18 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $109,680,000, missing estimates of $110,014,452 by $-334,452.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PHR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PHREESIA Insider Trading Activity

PHREESIA insiders have traded $PHR stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN ROBERTS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 88,253 shares for an estimated $2,379,946 .

. BALAJI GANDHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 55,050 shares for an estimated $1,603,225 .

. CHAIM INDIG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 59,394 shares for an estimated $1,602,246 .

. DAVID LINETSKY (SVP, Life Sciences) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 58,978 shares for an estimated $1,591,068 .

. MICHAEL WEINTRAUB has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,152 shares for an estimated $1,321,348 .

. ALLISON C HOFFMAN (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 40,059 shares for an estimated $1,081,956 .

. AMY BETH VANDUYN (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 36,181 shares for an estimated $821,242 .

. YVONNE HUI (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 4,760 shares for an estimated $109,629 .

. LISA EGBUONU-DAVIS sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $32,239

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PHREESIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of PHREESIA stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.