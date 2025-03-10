PHREESIA Earnings Preview: Recent $PHR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PHREESIA ($PHR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $110,014,452 and earnings of -$0.18 per share.

PHREESIA Insider Trading Activity

PHREESIA insiders have traded $PHR stock on the open market 88 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 88 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN ROBERTS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 91,401 shares for an estimated $2,453,138 .

. CHAIM INDIG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 64,689 shares for an estimated $1,725,356 .

. BALAJI GANDHI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 58,552 shares for an estimated $1,684,647 .

. DAVID LINETSKY (SVP, Life Sciences) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 60,789 shares for an estimated $1,633,174 .

. MICHAEL WEINTRAUB has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,152 shares for an estimated $1,321,348 .

. ALLISON C HOFFMAN (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 42,681 shares for an estimated $1,142,918 .

. AMY BETH VANDUYN (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,918 shares for an estimated $838,378 .

. YVONNE HUI (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,504 shares for an estimated $126,927 .

. LISA EGBUONU-DAVIS sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $32,239

PHREESIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of PHREESIA stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

