Phreesia Climbs After Reporting Growth In Q3 Revenue

(RTTNews) - Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced an increase in third-quarter revenues compared to the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $73.10 million, compared to $55.92 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $30.79, up 15 percent from the previous close of 326,529.

