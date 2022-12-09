Markets
PHR

Phreesia Climbs After Reporting Growth In Q3 Revenue

December 09, 2022 — 10:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced an increase in third-quarter revenues compared to the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $73.10 million, compared to $55.92 million in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $30.79, up 15 percent from the previous close of 326,529.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.