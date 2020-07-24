PHR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.25, changing hands as low as $26.96 per share. Phreesia Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.01 per share, with $34.8499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.00.

