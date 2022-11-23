PHR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.76, changing hands as high as $24.80 per share. Phreesia Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.26 per share, with $63.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.86.

