Photronics to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Photronics PLAB is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 25.



For the to-be-reported quarter, PLAB expects revenues between $217 million and $225 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 51 cents and 59 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $221.39 million, suggesting a 4.36% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 54 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 3.85% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing three quarters, while missing once, the average surprise being 13.92%.

Let’s see how things are likely to have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced PLAB’s Q1 Performance

Photronics' first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from growth in the Integrated Circuit (IC) segment.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, PLAB saw a record high-end IC revenues, led by the United States and Asia, which represented 42% of IC revenues, driven by a strong technology portfolio and exceptional execution. This growth was mainly in 22-28 nanometer nodes in China. This upside is likely to have driven the demand for high-end photomasks in the to-be-reported quarter.



In Flat Panel Display, revenues declined sequentially, reflecting order timing. Demand for FPD softened in the fourth quarter and early first quarter, but orders rebounded after the same period. FPD mask demand is expected to have remained strong throughout Q1.



The market is witnessing increased adoption of AMOLED and G8.6 technologies, which require more advanced photomasks. The company shipped the first two G8.6 AMOLED orders and expects additional G8.6 demand in fiscal first quarter.



PLAB’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been hurt by Mainstream IC softness, geopolitical uncertainty and short backlog visibility.

What Our Model Says About PLAB

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Photronics currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Micron Technology MU currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.06% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have gained 348.7% in the past 12 months. MU is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on March 19.



MongoDB MDB has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of #1 at present.



MongoDB shares have returned 29% in the past 12 months. MDB is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2026 results on March 2.



Credo Technology Group CRDO shares have an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Credo Technology Group shares have gained 106% in the past 12 months. CRDO is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2.





