Photronics Q4 Profit, Revenue Rise

(RTTNews) - Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), a semiconductor photomask manufacturer, Wednesday reported profit of $44.61 million or $0.72 per share for the fourth quarter, higher than $37.06 million or $0.60 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue on increased demand.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $37.2 million, or $0.60 per share, up from $31.2 million, or $0.51 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $227.47 million from $210.27 million last year.

For the first quarter, Photronics expects revenue to be between $217 million and $225 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.45 - $0.53.

