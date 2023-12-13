News & Insights

Markets
PLAB

Photronics Q4 Profit, Revenue Rise

December 13, 2023 — 06:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), a semiconductor photomask manufacturer, Wednesday reported profit of $44.61 million or $0.72 per share for the fourth quarter, higher than $37.06 million or $0.60 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue on increased demand.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $37.2 million, or $0.60 per share, up from $31.2 million, or $0.51 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $227.47 million from $210.27 million last year.

For the first quarter, Photronics expects revenue to be between $217 million and $225 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.45 - $0.53.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.