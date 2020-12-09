Photronics Q4 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.10 compared to $0.15, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.15, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $149.3 million, down 4% from last year. Analysts expected revenue of $153.87 million, for the quarter. For the first quarter, Photronics expects revenue to be between $145 million and $155 million, and net income attributable to shareholders to be between $0.07 and $0.14 per share.

