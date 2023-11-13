Photronics (PLAB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Photronics (PLAB) ended the recent trading session at $20.11, demonstrating a -0.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had lost 0.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Photronics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, down 11.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Photronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Photronics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.56.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

