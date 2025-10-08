Is Photronics (PLAB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Photronics (PLAB). PLAB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.41, which compares to its industry's average of 12.42. Over the past 52 weeks, PLAB's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.75 and as low as 7.90, with a median of 10.23.

Investors should also recognize that PLAB has a P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.98. Over the past year, PLAB's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.90.

Finally, our model also underscores that PLAB has a P/CF ratio of 7.67. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. PLAB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.70. Over the past year, PLAB's P/CF has been as high as 8.21 and as low as 4.60, with a median of 6.29.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Photronics is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PLAB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

