Photronics (PLAB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Photronics (PLAB) closed the most recent trading day at $17.61, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had lost 22.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.59%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Photronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Photronics is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 127.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $210 million, up 23.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $818.65 million, which would represent changes of +113.48% and +23.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Photronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Photronics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.25.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

