Photronics (PLAB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Photronics (PLAB) closed at $16.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the electronics imaging company had lost 8.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Photronics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $192.55 million, up 20.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $777.9 million. These totals would mark changes of +67.42% and +17.2%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Photronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Photronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Photronics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.51.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.