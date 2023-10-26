Photronics (PLAB) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Photronics (PLAB) closed the most recent trading day at $18.74, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

The electronics imaging company's stock has dropped by 4.97% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Photronics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.53, reflecting a 11.67% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Photronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Photronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Photronics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.91 of its industry.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, finds itself in the bottom 3% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.