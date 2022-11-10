Photronics (PLAB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.04, changing hands as high as $18.28 per share. Photronics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $13.16 per share, with $25.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.10.

