Photronics (PLAB) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Photronics PLAB reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.21% and increased 17.6% year over year.



Revenues of $227.5 million inched up 1.5% year over year.

Quarter Details

Integrated Circuit revenues climbed 1% sequentially and 5% year over year to $164.5 million. The top line benefited from the strong revenue performance of high-end IC masks (using 28 nanometer and smaller technology), which jumped 27% sequentially. However, mainstream revenues decreased 9%.



FPD revenues rose 17% year over year to $63 million. Sequentially, revenues increased 3%. Photronics’ high-end revenues increased 7%.



China revenues declined from 53% of total revenues in the fiscal third quarter to 44% in the reported quarter.

Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 gross margin expanded 150 basis points (bps) year over year to 37.3%.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 30 bps year over year to 1.5%. However, sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 40 bps year over year to 7.4%.



Operating income was $64.8 million, up 7% year over year. Operating margin expanded 150 bps year over year to 28.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $512.2 million, while long-term debt was $18 million.



Cash generated from operating activities was $106.6 million and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $52.5 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Photronics expects revenues between $217 million and $225 million.



Earnings are expected between 45 cents and 53 cents per share.

